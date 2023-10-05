Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2023: How will PMUY affect 'Below Poverty Line' families?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur announced during a briefing on Wednesday, that the Indian government has raised the subsidy amount for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per LPG cylinder. Watch this video to know more.

