PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari says will become PM candidate

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and "Political scientist" Asif Ali Zardari has hinted at joining the race for the coveted slot of prime minister as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif apparently all set to take a fourth shot at power during the upcoming elections. In an interview with a private news channel on Monday, the “king of reconciliation” said: “I can be a candidate for prime ministership and Bilawal too. Even Khursheed Shah can be the candidate.”