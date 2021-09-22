PPM Narendra Modi's begins his US visit, packed schedule in Washington & New York | WION USA Direct

Sep 22, 2021, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian PM Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day US visit. From UNGA address to engagement with the US's vice president Harris and various bilateral meetings with other global leaders are on PM Modi's busy schedule.
