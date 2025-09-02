LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Post SCO Summit: Putin Says NATO Expansion Behind Ukraine War

Post SCO Summit: Putin Says NATO Expansion Behind Ukraine War

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 09:59 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 09:59 IST
Post SCO Summit: Putin Says NATO Expansion Behind Ukraine War
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Western attempts to include Ukraine in NATO are a primary cause of the ongoing conflict.

Trending Topics

trending videos