Possible North Korean nuke test worries the world; US, allies vows 'unprecedented response'

Published: Oct 28, 2022, 10:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
North Korea is now inching close to a nuclear test, the US, Japan and South Korea have warned of 'unprecedented response'. The Deputy Foreign Ministers of all the three nations said they would ramp up defence in the region.
