Portuguese youth take 32 states to court over climate change

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
In a bid to secure climate justice and in a response to global warming, six portuguese youths are making a powerful statement by taking 32 nations to the european court of human rights. The bold move is a powerful reminder that the fight for climate justice knows no boundaries.

