Pope Loo hosts Hollywood stars, calls them 'narrators of hope'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 11:53 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 11:53 IST
Pope Leo met on Saturday (November 15) with dozens of Hollywood actors and filmmakers, including screen stars Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Adam Scott and Oscar-winning director Spike Lee.

