/Pope Leo in Beirut: Lebanon listens as Pope pleads for dialogue

Published: Dec 02, 2025, 09:02 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 09:02 IST
Pope Leo urged political leaders in Lebanon on Sunday to make peace their highest priority in a forceful appeal in a country that remains a target of Israeli airstrikes on the second leg of his first overseas trip as Catholic leader. Leo, the first U.S. pope, arrived in Beirut from a four-day visit to Turkey where he warned that humanity's future was at risk because of the world's unusual number of bloody conflicts and condemned violence in the name of religion.