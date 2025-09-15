/Pope Leo criticizes Elon Musk’s trillionaire status in first interview

In his first interview as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV took aim at extreme wealth inequality, singling out Elon Musk's projected status as the world's first trillionaire. The pope condemned the growing gap between CEOs and workers, saying it reflects a troubling loss of societal values. He also questioned the effectiveness of global institutions like the United Nations and reflected on his transition into a role of global spiritual and diplomatic leadership. Pope Leo, born in Chicago and shaped by years in Peru, follows in the footsteps of Pope Francis in denouncing the "idolatry of money" and calling for a more just economic system. His remarks come amid growing political polarization and public scrutiny of billionaire influence on global affairs.