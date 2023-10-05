Pope Francis warns about climate change

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Pope Francis is warning followers around the world about climate change. The 86-year-old head of the catholic church is urging rich nations to make profound changes to tackle climate crisis. On wednesday, the Pope issued an official declaration saying that the effects of climate change are “already irreversible” and devastating to humanity.

