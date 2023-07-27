Pope Francis to visit Portugal from 5th to 10th of August

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Portugal the next week. His trip coincides with World Youth Day, which is eagerly anticipated by young Catholics. However, a big sex scandal rocking the Portuguese Church casts a cloud over Pope Francis' visit. Pope Francis will travel to Portugal from August 5 to August 10 for his 42nd worldwide trip. His main objective is to uplift and enthuse a new generation of young Catholics, but until he addresses the troubling history of Portugal's Catholic church, this will be very challenging.