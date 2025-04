Pope Francis died on Monday aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, the Vatican said in a statement. As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, his death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders and citizens around the globe, reflecting on his legacy of compassion, humility and commitment to social justice. Listening to how the people are reacting from around the world. Watch in for more details!