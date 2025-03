Aryana Sayeed, an Afghan pop sensation, who is set to make her Hindi singing debut with the song titled 'Rukna Nahi' from My Melbourne has been a vocal advocate for women's rights in Afghanistan. Apart from making waves in the music industry, Aryana's unwavering commitment to social justice has scaled her impact beyond Afghanistan's borders. Even in the face of adversity, she continued to fight for justice and equality. In a candid conversation with WION's Navya Beri, the Afghan pop star opened up about her journey, music, and unrelenting fight for women's rights in Afghanistan.