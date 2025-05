Trust Diljit Dosanjh to have a humorous take on fashion night’s biggest gala, the Met Gala 2025. On Monday, Diljit took to his Instagram to share a hilarious video, flaunting his Met Gala invite and confirming his presence at the global event. Hours before Diljit hits the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute for the fashion gala, the 41-year-old gave a sneak preview of the invitation and even read out its content for his fans.