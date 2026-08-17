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Poll shows Palestinians backing Marwan Barghouti as leader

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 17:31 IST
Support for Hamas continues to decline in the West Bank (33%) and Gaza (18%). Palestinians show little trust in the Board of Peace, while 32% prefer NCAG to retain governing responsibility.

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