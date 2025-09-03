/Political drama in Thailand intensifies between ruling party and opposition

Thailand's political landscape has plunged into deeper uncertainty as the ruling Pheu Thai party moves to dissolve parliament and call a snap election. This follows the Constitutional Court's removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for an ethics violation. In a dramatic twist, the opposition People's Party — the largest in parliament — has thrown its support behind rival candidate Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, potentially reshaping Thailand’s next government. The country remains in political deadlock, with the Shinawatra family's legacy once again challenged.