/Police in Italy and Brazil Recover Stolen Artworks Worth Millions

Published: Aug 15, 2026, 23:01 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 23:01 IST
Police in Italy and Brazil have recovered stolen artworks worth millions in a major international operation targeting art theft and trafficking.
The recovery marks a significant breakthrough in efforts to trace and retrieve valuable artworks that had been reported stolen. Authorities are continuing their investigations into the origin, movement and suspected networks connected to the recovered pieces.
Watch this report for the latest details on the recovered artworks and the international investigation.