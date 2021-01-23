Police arrest over 1,000 people at Russia protests backing jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

Jan 23, 2021, 10.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Police detained over 1,000 people and used force to break up rallies around Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose wife was among those detained.
Read in App