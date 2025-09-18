LOGIN
Poland: What hit Polish house during airspace intrusion

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 17:51 IST
Poland: President Karol Nawrocki has called for an investigation into whether an air-to-air missile launched by a Polish F-16 during last week’s Russian drone incursion accidentally destroyed a house.

