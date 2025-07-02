LOGIN
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 21:15 IST
Poland SC validates presidential elections, confirming Karol Nawrocki's as country's next president
Poland’s Supreme Court has officially validated Karol Nawrocki’s narrow June 1 presidential win, enabling his inauguration. Watch to know more!

