Poland-Russia tensions: Russia dismisses Western 'rhetoric' about drones in Poland

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 08:21 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed statements by Warsaw and other European countries about the shooting down of Russian drones over NATO. Watch this report for more details!

