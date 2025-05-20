LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 22:04 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 22:04 IST
Poland polls: Nawrocki rides anti-government waves
Videos May 20, 2025, 22:04 IST

Poland polls: Nawrocki rides anti-government waves

The race for Poland's presidency is heading into a dramatic final stretch with the voters set to return to the polls on the 1st of June for a decisive runoff.

Trending Topics

trending videos