/Poland Mobilizes 10,000 Troops: Operation Launched to Counter Russian Sabotage Threats

Published: Nov 20, 2025, 18:53 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 18:53 IST
Poland launches Operation Horizon, a powerful new internal security plan that mobilizes up to 10,000 soldiers to protect critical infrastructure as sabotage threats surge across the country. Polish officials link recent railway attacks and other attempts to Russian intelligence operations, prompting rapid coordination between the military, police, ABW, border guards, and counterintelligence. This report breaks down the operation, political decisions behind it, and how it reshapes Europe’s security landscape.