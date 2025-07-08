LOGIN
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 18:15 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 18:15 IST
Poland introduces temporary controls along borders with Germany & Lithuania, amid migration fears
Poland has introduced temporary border controls along its borders with Germany and Lithuania amid growing fears over migration. Watch for more details!

