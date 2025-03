Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister and Secretary of State, Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski has said that PM Modi can ask President Putin to withdraw Russian forces. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, the deputy FM pointed, that faced with threats of tactic Nuclear retaliation, US, China, India tried to dissuade Russia & that PM Modi against use of nuclear weapons. India-Poland ties have seen significant high-level visits, with PM Modi visiting the country last year. Bartoszewski spoke about India ties, ceasefire in Ukraine etc. Watch to know more!