Pockets of resistance still exist in war-ravaged Syria

The war-ravaged middle eastern nation of Syria is limping back to normalcy. More than 12 years of conflict, which mushroomed out of protests against President Bashar Al-Assad's regime in 2011, have taken a brutal toll. Since then, it has evolved into a complex conflict including jihadists and foreign powers. More than half a million people have been killed and millions have fled their homes. In northern Syria, the areas held by Türkiye and its Syrian proxies often witness scenes of targeted killings, bombings and clashes between armed groups.