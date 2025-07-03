LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Shigeru Isiba fights to keep ruling coalition in power
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST
PM Shigeru Isiba fights to keep ruling coalition in power
Videos Jul 03, 2025, 21:15 IST

PM Shigeru Isiba fights to keep ruling coalition in power

Japan's political landscape is heating up as campaigning begins for the crucial Upper House elections. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces a tough challenge to maintain the ruling coalition's power.

Trending Topics

trending videos