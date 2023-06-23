PM Modi's US visit: Prime Minister Modi arrives at the state department
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is currently in the United States for the final phase of his journey. The final leg of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States has begun. A diaspora outreach event, a state department luncheon, and conversations with renowned American CEOs are all planned. To kick off Modi's discussions, the White House will host an India-US high-tech event. Keep watching for more updates.