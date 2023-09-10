PM Modi's G20 pitch for human-centric approach

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a human-centric approach to address global challenges during the two-day G20 Summit in New Delhi. He emphasized the need to find new solutions to old challenges and overcome trust deficits caused by conflicts like the one between Russia and Ukraine.

