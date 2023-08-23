PM Modi, Xi Jinping face-to-face in Johannesburg; pose for a group photo with other leaders

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Leaders from the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa attended the Business Forum of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The summit, scheduled to take place from August 22 to 24, saw the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, upon the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

