PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Victims, Announces 1,500 Crore Aid

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 23:06 IST
PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Interacts With Victims, Announces 1,500 Crore Aid
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit states to assess the damage. He announced ₹1,500 crore in central aid to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

