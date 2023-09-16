PM Modi to inaugurate 'Yashobhoomi' convention centre in Delhi on his birthday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
PM Modi will inaugurate 'Yashobhoomi' convention centre tomorrow on the occasion of his birthday in Delhi 'YashoBhoomi' convention center spans 73,000 sq, and has 15 convention rooms, a grand ballroom.

