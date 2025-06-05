LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge: Chenab bridge
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 23:06 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge: Chenab bridge
Videos Jun 05, 2025, 23:06 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge: Chenab bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge, constructed 359 metres over the Chenab river.

Trending Topics

trending videos