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PM Modi reacts to 'Narendra' story, greets CWG medalists

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted exchange with boxer Narender Berwal on Sunday as the CWG medalists were honoured for their performance at Glasgow 2026.

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