  • Wion
  • /Videos
  /PM Modi, Rajnath Singh point to India's hardline stance against terrorism
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 09:14 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 09:14 IST
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh point to India's hardline stance against terrorism
Aug 11, 2025, 09:14 IST

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh point to India's hardline stance against terrorism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that India brought Pakistan to its knees through strategic and diplomatic pressure.

