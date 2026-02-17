/PM Modi, Prez Macron Inaugurate India-France Innovation Forum

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 22:30 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 22:30 IST
India and France held high-level delegation talks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders jointly inaugurated the India-France Innovation Forum, aimed at strengthening cooperation in technology, defence, clean energy, and startups.
The discussions focused on strategic partnership, Indo-Pacific cooperation, artificial intelligence, and expanding economic ties. The Innovation Forum is expected to boost collaboration between businesses, research institutions, and entrepreneurs from both countries.