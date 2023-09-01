PM Modi hails milestone as India's first indigenous nuclear plant starts in Gujarat

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
India's first indigenous 700-megawatt electric nuclear plant starts in Gujarat. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it a major milestone in India's quest to become energy independent. This is the first India-made nuclear plant that is now running at full capacity. Here's more on the nation's nuclear program.

