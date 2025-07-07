Published: Jul 07, 2025, 19:30 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 19:30 IST
PM Modi at BRICS: PM Modi calls Pahalgam attack a cowardly strike on India's soul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spotlighting India’s economic rise and its leadership ambitions for the Global South during his five-nation tour and appearance at the BRICS Summit. With pointed criticism of global double standards and a call for stronger cooperation among developing nations, India is positioning itself at the forefront of a shifting global order.