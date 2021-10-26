Plankton migrate due to climate change, could cause 17% dip in marine life

Oct 26, 2021, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to a recent study, climate change is causing plankton in the seas to move away from their habitats, and this could cause a 17% dip in marine life. Plankton are tiny ocean creatures carried by tides and currents.
