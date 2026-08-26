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Piyush Goyal's Jack Ma jibe? Minister takes veiled swipe at China in Japan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 13:11 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 13:11 IST
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal appeared to take a veiled swipe at China while pitching India as a trusted investment destination in Japan. Without naming China, Goyal said successful entrepreneurs in India do not have to worry about "disappearing one day" and reappearing elsewhere, remarks widely seen as a reference to Alibaba founder Jack Ma. The minister urged Japanese firms to expand investments in India, highlighting policy stability, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

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