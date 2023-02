One of the most track-focused versions of Lamborghini's smallest super sport car is the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologata, which, in short, is called the Huracan STO. The road-homologated super sports car gets inspiration from some racing legends, including the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and the Huracán GT3 EVO. We got a chance to drive it in Dubai, and we will tell you how it feels to drive a Huracan STO.