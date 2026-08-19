/Pilots face hidden cancer risk from cosmic radiation, study warns

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 20:46 IST
A major study analyzing more than 12 million death certificates has found that pilots and flight attendants face some of the highest rates of radiation-related cancer deaths among U.S. workers. Researchers say prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation at high altitudes may increase the risk of cancers including leukemia, melanoma, breast and thyroid cancer, raising fresh concerns about the long-term health risks faced by airline crews.