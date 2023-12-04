videos
Pilippines releases video showing Chinese boats at Whitsun Reef
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 04, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The Philippines coast guard has released a video showing hundreds of maritime vessels gathered at a coral reef that lies within the Philippines exclusive economic zone.
