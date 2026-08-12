/Phuket-Delhi Air India flight horror: aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:31 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:31 IST
A routine flight turned into a terrifying ordeal when Air India Flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi abruptly plunged 300 feet mid-air, injuring 24 passengers and crew members. While initial reports blamed severe turbulence, the incident has blown open into a massive aviation scandal. Laboratory results confirmed that the pilot-in-command tested positive for marijuana, alongside alarming crew complaints regarding erratic behavior in the cockpit.