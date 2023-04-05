PhonePe launches e-commerce app 'Pincode' on ONDC network

"Pincode," a brand-new shopping app from PhonePe that is based on the ONDC platform, was just released. The app is already accessible for download on the Google Play Store and App Store and will concentrate on hyperlocal e-commerce. The software will soon be made available to users outside of Bengaluru, according to a press statement from the company. It seeks to connect customers with all of the nearby brick-and-mortar retailers they often purchase from offline while also promoting neighbourhood store owners and vendors.