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Phone app helps Kenya's visually impaired get around

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 22:41 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 22:41 IST
A navigation tool built in Kenya is using AI to help people with visual impairment understand what lies ahead as they move through Nairobi.

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