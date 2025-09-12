/Philippines Slams China for Proposing Nature Reserve in Disputed Maritime Area | WION

Published: Sep 12, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 13:51 IST
The Philippines on Thursday condemned China's plan to establish a nature reserve in a South China Sea shoal, calling it a "clear pretext for occupation", as Beijing moves to reinforce sweeping territorial claims across the waterway.
China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. The designation was an "important guarantee" to preserve the atoll's ecosystem, China's State Council said.