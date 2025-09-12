LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 13:51 IST
Philippines Slams China for Proposing Nature Reserve in Disputed Maritime Area | WION
The Philippines on Thursday condemned China's plan to establish a nature reserve in a South China Sea shoal, calling it a "clear pretext for occupation", as Beijing moves to reinforce sweeping territorial claims across the waterway. China has approved the creation of a national nature reserve at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. The designation was an "important guarantee" to preserve the atoll's ecosystem, China's State Council said.

