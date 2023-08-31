Pete Davidson admits to taking Ketamine to battle depression

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Comedian Pete Davidson has always been an advocate for mental health. But, recently some of his comments raised some eyebrows when he admitted to using Ketamine to treat depression. This admission sparked a fresh interest in Ketamine which used to be known for the longest time as a party drug.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos