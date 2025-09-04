LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Peru's former president sentenced to 13 years in prison in graft case

Peru's former president sentenced to 13 years in prison in graft case

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 21:41 IST
Peru's former president sentenced to 13 years in prison in graft case
Peru’s former president has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in a major graft case, marking one of the country’s toughest verdicts against a top political leader.

Trending Topics

trending videos