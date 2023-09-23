Peru pipeline workers unearth ancient children's cemetery

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Archaeologists said on Friday that eight bundles of burial goods estimated to be around a millennium old were discovered by Peruvian laborers during the installation of a gas pipeline in Lima, the country's capital. They speculated that the site was probably a children's graveyard.

